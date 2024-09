Veterinar otkrio rase pasa s najkraćim životnim vekom: Jedna živi samo pet godina

How long will your dog live? 🐶 On average, dogs live 12.5 years, but this varies by breed, size, and even face shape! A recent study of over half a million dogs from 150+ breeds found that some of the longest-living breeds include the Miniature Dachshund (14 years), Tibetan Spaniel (15.2 years), and Lancashire Heeler (15.4 years). Labradors and Cocker Spaniels also exceed the average, living 13.1 and 13.3 years respectively. On the other hand, the Caucasian Shepherd (5.4 years), Presa Canario (7.7 years), and Cane Corso (8.1 years) have shorter lifespans. Flat-faced breeds like French Bulldogs live around 9.9 years and have a 40% higher risk of early death compared to breeds like the Border Collie (13.1 years). Size matters too! Large breeds have a 20% higher risk of dying sooner than small breeds, and female dogs generally outlive males by a small margin (12.7 vs. 12.4 years). Mixed breeds live 1.2 years longer than purebreds of similar size, and neutered dogs tend to live longer than their non-neutered counterparts. While many factors influence a dog’s lifespan, keeping them healthy can help them live longer. 🐾❤️ #DogLife #PetHealth #LoveYourPet

