Ove čizme su ponovo HIT, da li biste ih nosile? (foto)
Polako, ali sigurno postaju omiljeni model obuće svim damama
Obradovaće vas vest da se čizme sa punom petom ponovo vraćaju na modnu scenu. Osim što u njima noge izgledaju virtkije i duže, mnogo su udobnije od klasičnih potpetica, pa ih iz tog razloga mnoge žene vole.
Run! The @target boots are on sale today only! They are 30% off making them only $28! These are my fav boot right now! Super comfy with a wedge heel. If you didn’t grab these last time I shared today is the perfect day. Comes in black too. You can shop my look by clicking the link in my bio and then look for this photo. #ltkshoecrush #ltkunder30 #ltksalealert
Mnogi trendovi su ove sezone doživel ipovratak, pa je tako došao red i na paltforme. Ovaj model će dominirati tokom 2020-te.
Još jedna dobra stvar kod ovog trenda je što se može nositi uz gotovo sve. Sjajno izgleda u kombinaciji sa farmerkama, ali i sa elegantnijim haljinama.
Sunday Funday by the lake this evening in the coziest sweater, chunkiest beanie and the chicest leather boots from @thefryecompany! 👉🏻Head to the blog to see why Frye is my go-to boot brand for every occasion, why I prefer shopping on @zappos (hint – there's nothing better than free next day shipping!) AND go check out how epic some of these pics are! ✨{LINK IN BIO}✨ My instagram husband totally killed it with these shots! #InMyFrye #ZapposStyle #sponsored
Mnogi dizajneri su uvrstili upravo ovaj udoban model čizama u svoje kolekcije.
U trendu su kako plitki, tako i duboki modeli.
Rainy days in Paris… via @fashioninmyeyes #rainyday #paris #france #igersbeirut #igerslebanon #wedgeboots #givenchy #givenchybag #skinnyjeans #greycoat #hairbun #like4like #follow4follow #glam #luxury #casualwear #casualstyle #dailywear #dailyoutfit #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #simplechic #minimalismv #streetwearfashion #streetlook #tenueoftheday #styleoftheday #fblogger #styletips #fashionaddict