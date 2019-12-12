U trendu

Ove čizme su ponovo HIT, da li biste ih nosile? (foto)

M. P.

Polako, ali sigurno postaju omiljeni model obuće svim damama
Obradovaće vas vest da se čizme sa punom petom ponovo vraćaju na modnu scenu. Osim što u njima noge izgledaju virtkije i duže, mnogo su udobnije od klasičnih potpetica, pa ih iz tog razloga mnoge žene vole.

Mnogi trendovi su ove sezone doživel ipovratak, pa je tako došao red i na paltforme. Ovaj model će dominirati tokom 2020-te.

Još jedna dobra stvar kod ovog trenda je što se može nositi uz gotovo sve. Sjajno izgleda u kombinaciji sa farmerkama, ali i sa elegantnijim haljinama.

Mnogi dizajneri su uvrstili upravo ovaj udoban model čizama u svoje kolekcije.

U trendu su kako plitki, tako i duboki modeli.

