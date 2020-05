Stigle nove preporuke za kupanje u moru

View this post on Instagram

When visiting Bol on Brač Island I strongly advise you to find a more secluded spot somewhere where you have the view of Zlatni Rat beach in the background! The spots between Bol town and Zlatni Rat beach are heavenly, there is no crowd, and the water is even crystal clearer there! . . 📍Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brac Island 🇭🇷