Bacate li semenke iz dinje? Sačuvajte ih i napravite super grickalice, evo kako

Don’t throw out #cantaloupe seeds! Make cantaloupe seed brittle!🍈😋🍈 ✨Cantaloupe Seed Brittle Tips✨ 👉 A cantaloupe has about 1/4 cup seeds. 👉 Use 1/4 teaspoon neutral oil, 1 pinch salt, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, and 1 tablespoon water, per 1/4 cup of seeds. 👉 Seeds and caramel burn easy, so keep everything on medium heat. @tiktok creators 👉 You know what else burns easy? Fingers. Keep them off the caramel and the brittle until completely cooled. #savethefood #ecofriendly #kitchenhacks #sustainable #foodwaste #kitchentips #easyrecipes #cookingtips

