Košta manje od 200 dinara: Par poteza krpom i dobićete blistavo čistu rernu, ništa lakše (VIDEO)
Čišćenje rerne je bukvalno jedan od najjnapornijih poslova za svaku domaćicu.
Skorele fleke po rerni i rešetkama za pečenje gotovo je nemoguće ukloniti u jednom potezu, ali jedna domaćica je pokazala kako da to uradite bukvalno u jednom potezu.
Isecite dva ili tri limuna i stavite ih u tepsiju, prelijte ih vodom i stavite u rernu na 30 minuta, zagrejanu na 200 stepeni.
Nakon ovoga otvorite rernu i pustite da se progladi, izvadite žice i operite ih mlakom vodom, a zidove rerne obišite vlažnom krpom.
Rezultate pogledajte na videu.
