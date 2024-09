Savet ekspertkinje: Ako vas ovo pitaju na razgovoru za posao, lažite, više će vas želeti

Are you really lying if you tell them that you’re actively interviewing? Here’s the thing, we want what we can’t have, and job interviews are no different. When the recruiter or hiring manager asks you, “Are you interviewing anywhere else?” that is a buy a sign that they are interested in you. They rarely ask this question of candidates they don’t want to hire. And if you are too eager or tell them, “No. This is the only job I want.” It will make them second guess hiring you and they won’t be as interested. If you want to maintain their interest, you need to be seen as a hot commodity. Everyone wants to hire you. There is only one right answer to this question, “I am actively interviewing” If you’re in final rounds with another company or multiple companies, you should let that be known in the interview process. Because the principle of scarcity applies. The less your skill set is available the higher the salary you can demand. If your skill set is readily available and there are 50 candidates that can also do the job you won’t be able to command as much money. Pro-tip, have a skill set that is unique and desirable if you want to get the best offer and whatever you do keep all your options open until you sign that offer letter. #howtoanswerinterviewquestions #jobinterview #confidence #career #corporate #howtonegotiate

