Cadez Announces New Italian Investments

An Italian company based in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region wants to invest in environmental protection in Serbia and open the first waste oil processing plant, Serbian Chamber of Commerce head Marko Cadez said on June 27.

According to a press release from the Chamber, he said after a business forum in Trieste that INN Flex, which already operates out of Sabac, planned to expand its business in Serbia. Cadez also said that multiple Italian businesses had sought partners among Serbian companies.

The Trieste forum brought together around 100 Italian companies, banks and other financial institutions of the province, that saw presentations of the conditions of doing business on the Serbian market, opportunities for investment and joint ventures with Serbian outfits and the export potential of Serbian business.

Opening the forum after a promotional short titled Serbia the Good Investment Port, Cadez told Italian company reps that Serbia had created a nurturing environment for successful business in past years.

„Thanks to financial consolidation and structural reforms, Serbia appears before investors macroeconomically bolstered, stable, with a responsible economic policy and clear regulations, greater business predictability, reduced risk and an improved international credit rating,“ Cadez said.

Our offer to investors, he said, includes a package of financial incentives, ranging from state subsidies, via tax and customs relaxations, to agreements on free trade which give producers in Serbia more competitive access to the region and the world – to markets of over a billion consumers.

(Beta)