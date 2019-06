Da se ovaj čovek pita, Amerika bi odmah objavila rat celom svetu

Predsednik SAD Donald Tramp potvrdio je da njegov glavni savetnik za spoljnu politiku želi da uključi Ameriku u niz međunarodnih sukoba.

WATCH: President Trump tells Chuck Todd that he has doves and hawks in his cabinet. #MTP #IfItsSunday

Trump: “I have some hawks. John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him he'd take on the whole world at one time.“ pic.twitter.com/JKVB2IvMVU

