Procedure Launched for Constitutional Change: No Concrete Proposals as Yet

The Serbian parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs passed on June 14 a proposal for constitutional reform of the judiciary, which the Serbian government forwarded to Parliament late last November. The motion the Committee has deliberated only listed the articles and provisions that needed to be amended, but the text of the new amendments has yet to be submitted. The proposal has been sent to MPs, and if approved by a two-thirds majority, the procedure for constitutional change will be launched, including a public debate and the actual drafting of the amendments.

(Beta)