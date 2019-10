27 godina robijao nevin, sad dobija po milion dolara za svaku, to nije sve (video)

Mark Šand (55) iz Hartforda, u Masačusetsu, proveo je skoro 30 godina u zatvoru zbog ubistva koje nije počinio, a sada je federalna porota odlučila da mu dodeli pozamašnu odštetu od 27 miliona dolara, prenose mediji.

Mark Schand, who served nearly three decades for a murder he didn't commit, was awarded $27 million — $1 million for each year he was in prison — by a federal jury. https://t.co/14K3oKWmMU

