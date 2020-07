Asistent raskomadao šefa milionera, sve je šokiralo šta je potom radio (video)

Mladi asistent, optužen da je ubio i obezglavio svog šefa Fahima Saleha u njegovom luksuznom stanu na Menhetnu, izjasnio se pred sudom da nije kriv za ubistvo, rekli su njegovi advokati u nedelju, preneo je CNN.

Fahim Saleh was killed by his 21-year-old PA Tyrese Devon Haspil after he found out the PA was stealing from him but didn’t report him to the authorities. He set up a repayment plan for him to return the money. Instead of paying back, he murdered his boss 💔😣 pic.twitter.com/el3JRQ5M90

— Last Born™ 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@007Cardinal) July 17, 2020