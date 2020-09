Devojčica puštala zmaja, vetar je podigao u vazduh (video)

Trogodišnju devojčicu na Tajvanu podigao je malo jači vetar nakon što se zapetljala u rep zmaja kojeg je puštala.

A three-year-old girl miraculously suffered no injuries after she got caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres in to the air at a festival in Taiwanhttps://t.co/z98WbIMXl2 pic.twitter.com/iMA5GE2Lsb

— ITV News (@itvnews) August 30, 2020