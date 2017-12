Drama u Sankt Peterburgu: 10 osoba povređeno u eksploziji u prodavnici

Deset osoba je povređeno, a više od 50 evakuisano nakon eksplozije u jednoj prodavnici u Sankt Peterburgu.

BREAKING: At least 10 people have been injured in an explosion at a shop located in a Shopping mall in St Petersburg, Russia, initial reports indicate the explosion was in a storage room pic.twitter.com/0OXn4oO4Kh

— News_Executive (@News_Executive) December 27, 2017