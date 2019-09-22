U trendu

Incident u Francuskoj: Automobilom namerno uleteo u džamiju (foto)

Jedan muškarac večeras je namerno kolima udario u ulaz velike džamije u Kolmaru u Francuskoj, a u incidentu niko nije povređen osim vozača, saopštila je lokalna policija.

Povređeni muškarac je uhapšen na licu mesta, nakon čega je odveden u bolnicu, prenosi „Figaro“.

Za sada nema nikakvih informacija o identitetu muškarca, niti o motivima nasrtaja na džamiju, dodaje pariski list na svom Internet sajtu.

(Tanjug)

