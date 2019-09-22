Incident u Francuskoj: Automobilom namerno uleteo u džamiju (foto)

Jedan muškarac večeras je namerno kolima udario u ulaz velike džamije u Kolmaru u Francuskoj, a u incidentu niko nije povređen osim vozača, saopštila je lokalna policija.

Povređeni muškarac je uhapšen na licu mesta, nakon čega je odveden u bolnicu, prenosi „Figaro“.

(PARIS, France.) JUST IN: A car has slammed into a mosque in the eastern city of Colmar. The driver has been detained by police after receiving a stab wound: It remains unclear whether the ramming was an attack or a suicide attempt… https://t.co/FcLWFN3qdw pic.twitter.com/AaqvHsO5D4

— Ace News Services (@AceNewsServices) September 21, 2019