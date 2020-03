Kako su se Amerikanci izborili sa najsmrtonosnijim virusom u istoriji čovečanstva (foto)

View this post on Instagram

1918-1919 Flu Epidemic The toll of history’s worst epidemic surpassed all the military deaths in World War I and World War II combined. The death toll was estimate between 17-50 million. It lowered the life expectancy in the US by 12 years. When an infected person sneezes or coughs, more than half a million virus particles can spread to those nearby. If you don’t care about yourself that’s one thing, but asking people to avoid being social for a week or two isn’t about you, it’s about making this easier for all of us and giving everyone a chance to avoid a real crisis. I realize people have to go to work or make money or just don’t want to feel afraid and alone. “Ain’t no influenza gonna scare me!” I look at it as risk vs reward. What do I look to gain vs loose from going out and being social, for me it’s an easy choice. #boston #coronavirus #quarantine #1918flu #spanishflu #history #stayhome #netflix