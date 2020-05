Kineski ambasador pronađen mrtav u Tel Avivu (foto)

Ambasador NR Kine u Izraelu Du Vei pronađen je mrtav u svom stanu u predgrađu Tel Aviva.

Du Wei, 58, left behind a wife and a son. He was appointed as China’s envoy to Israel in February. pic.twitter.com/ZMwqzXZ3Vc

— Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) May 17, 2020