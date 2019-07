Novac leteo po auto-putu, vozači zaustavili saobraćaj, kupili dolare, ali… (video)

View this post on Instagram

"Believe it or not," some people have come forward to return some of the $175,000 that fell out of the back of an armored truck Tuesday night in Georgia, authorities say. The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on Facebook: "While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned." Amazingly, no one was hurt. Police are urging cash-seeking motorists to steer clear of the area, as all the cash has been cleaned up: "THERE IS NO MORE MONEY! Please stop."