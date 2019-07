Preminuo mladi kreator, sin arapskog šeika: U stanu pronađena droga (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Qasimi founder and creative director Khalid Al Qasimi has died, aged 39. As the son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Such a beautiful human being and brilliant designer🖤 May Allah grant him the highest Jannah. . @qasimi_official @khalid_qasimi #qasimi #vogue #uk #uae #sharjah #khalidalqasimi #fashion #fashiondesigner #style #kuwait #kuwaitfashion #kuwaitstyle #kuwaitinstagram #unitedarabemirates