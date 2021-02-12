Sibirska zima u Britaniji: Izmerene najniže temperature od 1995. (foto)

Velika Britanija je danas zabeležila najniže temperature u poslednjih 26 godina, nakon „upada“ sibirske hladnoće na Ostrvo, pa su se temperature spuštale i do minus 23 u Škotskoj.

Yes it's been the coldest night since Jan 2010 in Braemar at -21.9C.

However it's also the first time temperatures have fallen below -20C in the month of February since 1986! pic.twitter.com/WstwW5HTN4

— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 11, 2021