U trendu

Sibirska zima u Britaniji: Izmerene najniže temperature od 1995. (foto)

A. J.

Velika Britanija je danas zabeležila najniže temperature u poslednjih 26 godina, nakon „upada“ sibirske hladnoće na Ostrvo, pa su se temperature spuštale i do minus 23 u Škotskoj.

Temperatura u selu Bremer je pala na minus 23 jutros u 08.13 sati, što nije zabeleženo još od 1995. godine, a ujedno je to i najniža temperatura u februaru još od 1955. godine u Velikoj Britaniji, kada je premijer bio Vinston Čerčil, javio je Rojters.

Slični tekstovi

Stigla prava zima: Cela Srbija u temperaturnom minusu

Ledeni preokret pred nama, temperatura pada za 20 stepeni

Pravi prolećni dani pred nama, a onda – sneg!

Uživajte dok možete, uskoro sledi vremenski preokret

„Možemo da potvrdimo da smo 11. februara imali najhladniju februarsku noć još od 23. februara 1955. godine“, saopštila je britanska meteorološka služba.

Pratite Krstaricu i preko mobilne aplikacije za Android i iPhone.