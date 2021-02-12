Sibirska zima u Britaniji: Izmerene najniže temperature od 1995. (foto)
Velika Britanija je danas zabeležila najniže temperature u poslednjih 26 godina, nakon „upada“ sibirske hladnoće na Ostrvo, pa su se temperature spuštale i do minus 23 u Škotskoj.
Yes it's been the coldest night since Jan 2010 in Braemar at -21.9C.
However it's also the first time temperatures have fallen below -20C in the month of February since 1986! pic.twitter.com/WstwW5HTN4
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 11, 2021
Temperatura u selu Bremer je pala na minus 23 jutros u 08.13 sati, što nije zabeleženo još od 1995. godine, a ujedno je to i najniža temperatura u februaru još od 1955. godine u Velikoj Britaniji, kada je premijer bio Vinston Čerčil, javio je Rojters.
Scotland weather: 'I am 6ft7in and it's above my knees' – What it's like living in Braemar where snow has reached 'record' levels | The Scotsman https://t.co/tE15m8wOgv
— Dave 🏴🇪🇺 (@McnallyDavidJ) February 11, 2021
„Možemo da potvrdimo da smo 11. februara imali najhladniju februarsku noć još od 23. februara 1955. godine“, saopštila je britanska meteorološka služba.
