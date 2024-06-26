U trendu

Izaberite najseksipilniju scenu ikada snimljenu na filmu, evo 15 kandidata

A. J.
Foto: x.com/gardenfaiiry_ (Printscreen)

Kao da već nije dovoljno vruće, već će i ove scene iz poznatih filmskih ostvarenja dodatno podići temperaturu.

Ekipa s popularne stranice The Chive na Instagramu je pozvala pratioce da izaberu najseksipilniju scenu koju su ikad videli na filmu.

Ne treba posebno naglašavati, Instagram se ubrzo užario od vrućih scena, a ovo je 15 najboljih.

Divlje strasti: Niv Kembel i Denis Ričards

Milerovi – Dženifer Aniston u striptiz sceni

Risky Business – legendarna scena iz podzemne železnice

Crni labud – Natali Portman i Mila Kunis

Američka pita – scena s Šenon Elizabet

Neverna – Dajana Lejn

Šifra sabljarka – scena presvlačenja Hale Beri

Od sumraka do svitanja – bilo koja scena sa Salmom Hajek

Mulholland Drive – lezbijska scena

Monster’s Ball – dve scene s Hale Beri

Klopka – Ketrin Zita Džons

Devojka iz komšiluka – Elisha Cuthbert

Desperado – Antonio Banderas i Salma Hajek

Embrace of the Vampire – Alisa Milano

Fast Times – Fibi Kejts izlazi iz bazena

Match Point – scena na kiši sa Skarlet Džohanson

9 i po nedelja – bilo koja scena

