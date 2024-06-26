Izaberite najseksipilniju scenu ikada snimljenu na filmu, evo 15 kandidata

Kao da već nije dovoljno vruće, već će i ove scene iz poznatih filmskih ostvarenja dodatno podići temperaturu.

Ekipa s popularne stranice The Chive na Instagramu je pozvala pratioce da izaberu najseksipilniju scenu koju su ikad videli na filmu.

Ne treba posebno naglašavati, Instagram se ubrzo užario od vrućih scena, a ovo je 15 najboljih.

Divlje strasti: Niv Kembel i Denis Ričards

Neve Campbell: Wild Things pic.twitter.com/rhhhT1tgoW — LaStudio Lafayette (@lastudiolafayet) March 26, 2023

Milerovi – Dženifer Aniston u striptiz sceni

Jennifer Aniston had a strict diet when she acted as stripper in We're the Millershttps://t.co/D9VFCLkRko#jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/6R5ZYos7jT — Jennifer Aniston Fan (@jenanistonblog) December 1, 2023

Risky Business – legendarna scena iz podzemne železnice

Crni labud – Natali Portman i Mila Kunis

Natalie Portman x Mila Kunis, « Black Swan » (2010) pic.twitter.com/yY5DTsOuy4 — ALPAJOCO (@alpajoco) September 28, 2023

Američka pita – scena s Šenon Elizabet

Neverna – Dajana Lejn

Unfaithful (2002) with Diane Lane, Richard Gere and Olivier Martinez. #nw pic.twitter.com/xEgrouqLDb — CinematicMood (@CinematicMood) April 16, 2023

Šifra sabljarka – scena presvlačenja Hale Beri

Od sumraka do svitanja – bilo koja scena sa Salmom Hajek

Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) pic.twitter.com/uO4qMWYcn1 — peach! (@impeachpicnic) January 13, 2024

Mulholland Drive – lezbijska scena

Mulholland Drive — a love story in the city of dreams pic.twitter.com/uTtICkIlWk — Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) June 3, 2024

Monster’s Ball – dve scene s Hale Beri

Movie Pick of the day (earlier) Monster's Ball 2001 pic.twitter.com/p76tOmJrxc — Klara ☠ (@Klara__A) March 17, 2023

Klopka – Ketrin Zita Džons

Devojka iz komšiluka – Elisha Cuthbert

Just finished watching The Girl Next Door for the first time in a long time. Elisha Cuthbert at the time of this movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXuEDm4sIS — Lee Sullivan (@LSully7) March 26, 2022

Desperado – Antonio Banderas i Salma Hajek

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek on set of Desperado (1995). pic.twitter.com/hEvnIbvlAr — A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 21, 2024

Embrace of the Vampire – Alisa Milano

Im such a goofball.I cant believe im watching Embrace of the Vampire with Alyssa Milano again.But its not as bad as the reviews say,its a fun corny movie. Plus Alyssa looks smoking hot here.🤗🧛‍♂️🪦⚰️🦇🩸 #TubiTv pic.twitter.com/8AK9xoFq5d — honeybadgerpanda (@marixapanda) June 2, 2023

Fast Times – Fibi Kejts izlazi iz bazena

Happy Birthday Phoebe Cates. I hate to boil down all of your accomplishments to one single scene but I am. You were great in Fast Times and authored the greatest big screen teenage boy fantasy of all time. Happy Birthday Linda. pic.twitter.com/HwSxqSVV4h — VegasJake🖕 🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@JakeBig10) July 16, 2023

Match Point – scena na kiši sa Skarlet Džohanson

Beijo de Cinema Scarlett Johansson e Jonathan Rhys Meyers em "Match Point", filme com roteiro e direção de Woody Allen inspirado em "Crime e Castigo", romance publicado em 1866 por Fiódor Dostoyevski. Semióticas – Woody Allen, leitor de Machado de Assis https://t.co/tgOYoNaNIR pic.twitter.com/hLjLSPF3bN — José Antônio Orlando (@semioticas) July 25, 2023

9 i po nedelja – bilo koja scena

9 1⁄2 Weeks starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke was released in theatres today in 1986. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/qa6QBTH9Mf — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) February 21, 2023

