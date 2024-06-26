Izaberite najseksipilniju scenu ikada snimljenu na filmu, evo 15 kandidata
Kao da već nije dovoljno vruće, već će i ove scene iz poznatih filmskih ostvarenja dodatno podići temperaturu.
Ekipa s popularne stranice The Chive na Instagramu je pozvala pratioce da izaberu najseksipilniju scenu koju su ikad videli na filmu.
Ne treba posebno naglašavati, Instagram se ubrzo užario od vrućih scena, a ovo je 15 najboljih.
Divlje strasti: Niv Kembel i Denis Ričards
Neve Campbell: Wild Things pic.twitter.com/rhhhT1tgoW
— LaStudio Lafayette (@lastudiolafayet) March 26, 2023
Milerovi – Dženifer Aniston u striptiz sceni
Jennifer Aniston had a strict diet when she acted as stripper in We're the Millershttps://t.co/D9VFCLkRko#jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/6R5ZYos7jT
— Jennifer Aniston Fan (@jenanistonblog) December 1, 2023
Risky Business – legendarna scena iz podzemne železnice
Subway scene in Risky Business.https://t.co/OHelXyDBUD pic.twitter.com/qgzNVBAabu
— rmsparks1319 (@rmsparks1319) December 27, 2023
Crni labud – Natali Portman i Mila Kunis
Natalie Portman x Mila Kunis, « Black Swan » (2010) pic.twitter.com/yY5DTsOuy4
— ALPAJOCO (@alpajoco) September 28, 2023
Američka pita – scena s Šenon Elizabet
Shannon Elizabeth in American Pie #sexy #celebs #backintheday pic.twitter.com/kFh6dC9pfF
— Sluts and Guts (@sluts_guts) September 21, 2022
Neverna – Dajana Lejn
Unfaithful (2002) with Diane Lane, Richard Gere and Olivier Martinez. #nw pic.twitter.com/xEgrouqLDb
— CinematicMood (@CinematicMood) April 16, 2023
Šifra sabljarka – scena presvlačenja Hale Beri
Halle Berry in Swordfish(2001) pic.twitter.com/1REDvpfS0B
— peterkidder (@peterkidder) March 28, 2023
Od sumraka do svitanja – bilo koja scena sa Salmom Hajek
Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) pic.twitter.com/uO4qMWYcn1
— peach! (@impeachpicnic) January 13, 2024
Mulholland Drive – lezbijska scena
Mulholland Drive — a love story in the city of dreams pic.twitter.com/uTtICkIlWk
— Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) June 3, 2024
Monster’s Ball – dve scene s Hale Beri
Monster's Ball
Monster's Ball
2001 pic.twitter.com/p76tOmJrxc
— Klara ☠ (@Klara__A) March 17, 2023
Klopka – Ketrin Zita Džons
Devojka iz komšiluka – Elisha Cuthbert
Just finished watching The Girl Next Door for the first time in a long time. Elisha Cuthbert at the time of this movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXuEDm4sIS
— Lee Sullivan (@LSully7) March 26, 2022
Desperado – Antonio Banderas i Salma Hajek
Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek on set of Desperado (1995). pic.twitter.com/hEvnIbvlAr
— A Shot. (@justashottt_) March 21, 2024
Embrace of the Vampire – Alisa Milano
Im such a goofball.I cant believe im watching Embrace of the Vampire with Alyssa Milano again.But its not as bad as the reviews say,its a fun corny movie. Plus Alyssa looks smoking hot here.🤗🧛♂️🪦⚰️🦇🩸 #TubiTv pic.twitter.com/8AK9xoFq5d
— honeybadgerpanda (@marixapanda) June 2, 2023
Fast Times – Fibi Kejts izlazi iz bazena
Happy Birthday Phoebe Cates. I hate to boil down all of your accomplishments to one single scene but I am. You were great in Fast Times and authored the greatest big screen teenage boy fantasy of all time. Happy Birthday Linda. pic.twitter.com/HwSxqSVV4h
— VegasJake🖕 🇩🇪🇺🇲 (@JakeBig10) July 16, 2023
Match Point – scena na kiši sa Skarlet Džohanson
Beijo de Cinema
Scarlett Johansson e Jonathan Rhys Meyers em "Match Point", filme com roteiro e direção de Woody Allen inspirado em "Crime e Castigo", romance publicado em 1866 por Fiódor Dostoyevski.
Semióticas – Woody Allen, leitor de Machado de Assis https://t.co/tgOYoNaNIR pic.twitter.com/hLjLSPF3bN
— José Antônio Orlando (@semioticas) July 25, 2023
9 i po nedelja – bilo koja scena
9 1⁄2 Weeks starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke was released in theatres today in 1986. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/qa6QBTH9Mf
— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) February 21, 2023
