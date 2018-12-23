Ove bizarne detalje u filmu ‘Sam u kući’ do sada niste primetili: „Ovo je noćna mora“ (foto)

Korisnica Tvitera Kler Rajli uočila je neke zanimljive detalje u legendarnom filmu ‘Sam u kući’ koje je podelila s ostalim tviterašima.

Can we talk about the McAllister's house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you're going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed! Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START… pic.twitter.com/9EN0SNyGJ2 — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

Naime, Kler je uočila nešto zanimljivo u vezi dekoracije kuće Mekaliterovih – sve je u božićnim bojama, crvenoj i zelenoj.

Throw up a festive green tapestry in the green corridor on the way to your attic, why not! pic.twitter.com/SuKru6caDw — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

Yes, it's the 90s, but who has a green LANDLINE PHONE? With red, white and green wallpaper? And red flowers hanging from the bed above red pillows? Did they cast Catherine O'Hara purely because of her red hair? This goes all the way to the top… pic.twitter.com/cYv7eTJMKK — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

„Možemo li malo razgovarati o kući Mekaliterovih? Naravno da ćeš biti na meti bandita kad ti je cela kuća u božićnoj tematici. Ok, imaju mnogo božićnih dekoracija, ali to je samo početak…“, napisala je Kler.

„Kakvo čudovište stavi crvene tapete do zelenog zida? S kontrastom zelene biljke i crvene sveće“, nastavila je.

"Why is there so much Christmas theming, Harry?!" pic.twitter.com/i4xfSUJpKP — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

"I have been here for three days by myself and I've finally worked out why you let them film a Christmas movie here…" pic.twitter.com/FvfPz3wLnT — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

"Tell the truth. Did you just decorate this place as an elaborate con to leave me at Christmas time?" pic.twitter.com/7fF99qb5Kh — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

„Nabaci zelenu tepiseriju u hodnik koji vodi do tavana, zašto ne?“, nastavila je pa dodala: „Da, znam sa su devedesete, ali ko ima zeleni telefon? S belom, crvenom i zelenom zidnom tapetom! I crveno cveće koje visi na krevetu iznad crvenih jastuka! Jesu li ulogu dali Ketrin O’Hari samo zbog njene crvene kose? Ovo je skroz prešlo granice…“

But WORST of all is the kitchen. Red pots, green tiles, red teapot, crimson floors, even a green rolling pin. Guys. We all go to the themed sections of IKEA and get ideas, but you're not supposed to do it in real life. Home Alone: Great movie. Decorator's nightmare. Fin. pic.twitter.com/mRAk4SkTvu — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

„A najgora je kuhinja. Crveni lonci, zelene pločice, crveni čajnik pa čak i zeleni valjak… Sam u kući je odličan film, ali noćna mora dekoratera“, zaključila je.