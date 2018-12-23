U trendu

Ove bizarne detalje u filmu ‘Sam u kući’ do sada niste primetili: „Ovo je noćna mora“ (foto)
Foto: Twitter.com/reillystyley (Printscreen)

Korisnica Tvitera Kler Rajli uočila je neke zanimljive detalje u legendarnom filmu ‘Sam u kući’ koje je podelila s ostalim tviterašima.

Naime, Kler je uočila nešto zanimljivo u vezi dekoracije kuće Mekaliterovih – sve je u božićnim bojama, crvenoj i zelenoj.

„Možemo li malo razgovarati o kući Mekaliterovih? Naravno da ćeš biti na meti bandita kad ti je cela kuća u božićnoj tematici. Ok, imaju mnogo božićnih dekoracija, ali to je samo početak…“, napisala je Kler.

„Kakvo čudovište stavi crvene tapete do zelenog zida? S kontrastom zelene biljke i crvene sveće“, nastavila je.

„Nabaci zelenu tepiseriju u hodnik koji vodi do tavana, zašto ne?“, nastavila je pa dodala: „Da, znam sa su devedesete, ali ko ima zeleni telefon? S belom, crvenom i zelenom zidnom tapetom! I crveno cveće koje visi na krevetu iznad crvenih jastuka! Jesu li ulogu dali Ketrin O’Hari samo zbog njene crvene kose? Ovo je skroz prešlo granice…“

„A najgora je kuhinja. Crveni lonci, zelene pločice, crveni čajnik pa čak i zeleni valjak… Sam u kući je odličan film, ali noćna mora dekoratera“, zaključila je.

