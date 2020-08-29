U trendu

Fatalna Brazilka telo dovela do savršenstva, internet senzacija (foto)

M. K.

Lais De Leon, rođena i odrasla u Sao Paulu, u Brazilu, počela je trenirati u teretani sa 19 godina. Blagoslovljena dobrim izgledom, Lais je prirodno napredovala u manekenstvu.

Ubrzo nakon toga su joj se počele javljati agencije. Njena karijera manekenke je terala da održava dobru kondiciju i vitku figuru.

View this post on Instagram

Can you get lean & keep the curves? . Yessss, this is what I’m referring to when I talk about improving body composition. Shedding fat while building lean muscle for an overall more tight & sculpted physique.👌 THIS is what I’m focusing on for 30 days with a group of amazing ladies starting on Monday! . We are diving deep into the science & strategies for tapping into stubborn fat stores. You’ll not only love the physical results, you’ll have more energy, less hunger & cravings, get healthier, and build a sustainable lifestyle you’ll actually enjoy! 🙌 . Ladies I don’t know about you but I’m looking forward to a fit & fun summer! If you want to join me, check the details in my profile or DM me if you have questions. 💗

A post shared by Lais DeLeon Hightower (@laisdeleon) on

Iskustvo manekenke pomoglo joj je da se prebaci u fitnes modeling. Ubrzo nakon toga je razvila impresivnu karijeru, kao i neverovatnu formu.

Lais je počela objavljivati slike i videozapise na svom Instagramu 2013. godine. Nedugo zatim, Brazilku je otkrila masa pratilaca širom sveta. Do 2016. godine Lais je postala poznata kao jedan od vodećih fitnes modela svoje generacije, prenose mediji.

