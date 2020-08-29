Fatalna Brazilka telo dovela do savršenstva, internet senzacija (foto)
Lais De Leon, rođena i odrasla u Sao Paulu, u Brazilu, počela je trenirati u teretani sa 19 godina. Blagoslovljena dobrim izgledom, Lais je prirodno napredovala u manekenstvu.
Ubrzo nakon toga su joj se počele javljati agencije. Njena karijera manekenke je terala da održava dobru kondiciju i vitku figuru.
Iskustvo manekenke pomoglo joj je da se prebaci u fitnes modeling. Ubrzo nakon toga je razvila impresivnu karijeru, kao i neverovatnu formu.
Lais je počela objavljivati slike i videozapise na svom Instagramu 2013. godine. Nedugo zatim, Brazilku je otkrila masa pratilaca širom sveta. Do 2016. godine Lais je postala poznata kao jedan od vodećih fitnes modela svoje generacije, prenose mediji.
