Glumac poznat po ulozi Tarzana poginuo u avionskoj nesreći (foto)

Glumac Džo Lara, poznat po ulozi Tarzana u seriji „Tarzan – Epske avanture“, poginuo je u avionskoj nesreći.

Joe Lara, the star of 1996’s “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” died Saturday when a small plane crashed into a Tennessee lake, according to local authorities and the Associated Press. He was 58. pic.twitter.com/T0KluFVDMJ

— Abdikarim Hussein (@AbdikarimHusse) May 30, 2021