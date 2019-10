Hit fotka glumca iz mladosti: U školi su mislili da sam policajac na tajnom zadatku (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Worked relentlessly hard for over 20+ years building my brand, building enterprise and businesses with these two big ol’ dinosaur hands. Its good to be the lead dog and the boss. But more importantly, before you become “the boss”, I encourage you to have a boss mentality first. Pathway to success always starts with whats between your ears. Mentality wins♟ #sevenbucks #nationalbossday #likeavoss @vossworld 💧 @hhgarcia41 📸