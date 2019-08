Jedna od najlepših manekenki na svetu čeka prvo dete u petoj deceniji (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Thank you my love for all the extra nurturing, healing, joy and your powerful love during my #BirthdayWeek. Every day with you is pure bliss. Love youuu ✨ 💜 ✨ #LuckyGirl #BirthdayJoy #40ThBirthday #LoveCanHealAnything Thank you for working hard to surprise me with @shawellness family with this incredibly delishes #VeganBirthdayCake! First #BirthdayCake I actually ate in 22 years. 😚 🎂 😋 #MicrobioticFood