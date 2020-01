Kejt u haljini koja je ODUŠEVILA sve žene (foto)

View this post on Instagram

20th January 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception to mark the UK-Africa investment summit Catherine wore the “Aurora” gown by Needle & Thread (540€, available in limited sizing) paired with her repeated “Casa” clutch by Jenny Packham and the “105 Suede” pumps by Gianvito Rossi (510£, available in limited sizing). Her earrings are the “Ruby” style by Soru Jewellery (166,95€, available for purchase). —————————————— Do you like this outfit? 👍🏼 or 👎🏼? 📸 Kensington Palace/Twitter // @kensingtonroyal @twitter