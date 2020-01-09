Legendarna porno glumica NEPREPOZNATLJIVA (foto)
Otkad je otišla u penziju, mnogo klopa.
Džena Džejmison nekada je bila glavna junakinja vlažnih snova svakog tinejdžera, a onda je otišla u penziju, dobila 40 kilograma i postala neprepoznatljiva.
Zatim je Džena drastično smršala i postala neka vrsta fitnes gurua na Instagramu. Jedna je od prvih slavnih osoba koje su popularizovale keto ishranu, ali je posustala i to i priznala. Bivša porno diva opet je dobila 13 kilograma viška i sada želi da ih se reši.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s my jumping off point back into #keto I’m 153 pounds 😖 I went shopping this morning at Trader Joe’s (I’m in LA for a few days) I got my trusty arugula salad, garlic spread, sliced pastrami, Persian cucumbers and zucchini noodles and some grass fed butter. It’s time to take off 30 pounds! I’m slowly edging back into #intermittentfasting but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything 🤦🏼♀️ I’m super excited to show everyone progress pics! How’s everyone else doing on their 2020 goals? By the way, the jeans I’m wearing are my new 2020 cloud jeans and they are built for us curvy ladies, they just went live on my site… just go to the link in my bio! #weightlossjourney #weightloss #ketojourney #weightlossmotivation
„Sa 70 kilograma vraćam se keto dijeti. Jutros sam pojela salatu od luka, parmezana, krastavaca, tikvica i maslaca. Vreme je da skinem 13 kilograma. Polako se okrećem povremenom postu, ali sam proždrljiva. Jela sam sve i svašta. Uzbuđena sam jer ću vam pokazati fotografije napretka“, napisala je.
A ovako je izgledala dok se nije ugojila:
View this post on Instagram
Hawaiian life has changed me. I feel like I’m soaking in every moment and feeling actual enjoyment. I think I had been going through the motions for so long I had forgotten what true happiness was. I wake up smiling and grateful. Grateful for being a healthy active mom at 45 years old. Looking in my husbands eyes and seeing his love and appreciation. The look on my children’s faces on our family outings. But most of all I love the thoughts that dance through my head as I close my eyes to go to sleep. The nightmares have stopped. #ptsd #depression #sobriety #wedorecover #sobergirlsrule