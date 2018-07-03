U trendu

Ostavila sve u šoku: SEKSI ruska voditeljka se slikala GOLA (foto)

M. P.

Marija Liman je ruska voditeljka i top model. Skinula se gola kada je Rusija pobedila Saudijsku Arabiju sa 5:0!

Oduševićete se kad čujete da je najavila još veći spektakl ukoliko Rusija eliminiše Hrvatsku u četvrtfinalu.

Teperь devočki zasыpaюt s mыslяmi tolьko ob odnom prince 🤴🏻⚽️ Эtot matč voйdёt v istoriю 🙊 Goržusь našimi rebяtami ✊🏻 Čestno ne verilosь 😬 Rossiя Čempion!!! 🏆🏆🏆 Naši rebяta uže pokazali, čto mogut otdavatьsя igre polnostью 🇷🇺 Эto POBEDA ✌🏼 Now girls fall asleep with the thoughts of the only one prince 🤴🏻⚽ This match will go down in the history 🙊 I'm proud of our guys ✊🏻 I honestly could not believe 😬 Russia is the Champion !!! 🏆🏆🏆 Our guys have already shown that they can give themselves to the game completely 🇷🇺 This is the VICTORY ✌🏼#fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #futbol #sbornaяrossii #russiachampion #pobeda #winner #ball#mяč #model #bolelьщiki #body #akinfeev #čempionatmirapofutbolu2018 #akinfeev #ČM2018 #vperedrossiя #mundial

A post shared by Mariя Liman (@liman_maria) on

I tak, vspomnim otkrыtie ČM 👏🏼Rossiя Saudovskaя Araviя 5:0 🏆

A post shared by Mariя Liman (@liman_maria) on

