Ostavila sve u šoku: SEKSI ruska voditeljka se slikala GOLA (foto)

Teperь devočki zasыpaюt s mыslяmi tolьko ob odnom prince 🤴🏻⚽️ Эtot matč voйdёt v istoriю 🙊 Goržusь našimi rebяtami ✊🏻 Čestno ne verilosь 😬 Rossiя Čempion!!! 🏆🏆🏆 Naši rebяta uže pokazali, čto mogut otdavatьsя igre polnostью 🇷🇺 Эto POBEDA ✌🏼 Now girls fall asleep with the thoughts of the only one prince 🤴🏻⚽ This match will go down in the history 🙊 I'm proud of our guys ✊🏻 I honestly could not believe 😬 Russia is the Champion !!! 🏆🏆🏆 Our guys have already shown that they can give themselves to the game completely 🇷🇺 This is the VICTORY ✌🏼#fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #futbol #sbornaяrossii #russiachampion #pobeda #winner #ball#mяč #model #bolelьщiki #body #akinfeev #čempionatmirapofutbolu2018 #akinfeev #ČM2018 #vperedrossiя #mundial

A post shared by Mariя Liman (@liman_maria) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:07am PDT