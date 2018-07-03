Ostavila sve u šoku: SEKSI ruska voditeljka se slikala GOLA (foto)
Marija Liman je ruska voditeljka i top model. Skinula se gola kada je Rusija pobedila Saudijsku Arabiju sa 5:0!
Oduševićete se kad čujete da je najavila još veći spektakl ukoliko Rusija eliminiše Hrvatsku u četvrtfinalu.
Teperь devočki zasыpaюt s mыslяmi tolьko ob odnom prince 🤴🏻⚽️ Эtot matč voйdёt v istoriю 🙊 Goržusь našimi rebяtami ✊🏻 Čestno ne verilosь 😬 Rossiя Čempion!!! 🏆🏆🏆 Naši rebяta uže pokazali, čto mogut otdavatьsя igre polnostью 🇷🇺 Эto POBEDA ✌🏼 Now girls fall asleep with the thoughts of the only one prince 🤴🏻⚽ This match will go down in the history 🙊 I'm proud of our guys ✊🏻 I honestly could not believe 😬 Russia is the Champion !!! 🏆🏆🏆 Our guys have already shown that they can give themselves to the game completely 🇷🇺 This is the VICTORY ✌🏼#fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #futbol #sbornaяrossii #russiachampion #pobeda #winner #ball#mяč #model #bolelьщiki #body #akinfeev #čempionatmirapofutbolu2018 #akinfeev #ČM2018 #vperedrossiя #mundial
Я i angelы verim v pobedu našeй komandы 😇 🏆 V эto Vs v 17:00 Rossiя 🇷🇺 srazitsя s Ispanieй 🇪🇸 P.S. Я obožaю Messi ❤️ i bezumno rada, čto on seйčas igraet za sbornuю Argentinы 🇦🇷 Teperь spokoйnoй budu boletь za naših 😊👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #futbol #sbornaяrossii #russiachampion #pobeda #winner #ball# mяč #model #bolelьщiki #body #čempionatmirapofutbolu2018
Pozdravlяю našu sbornuю 🇷🇺 Prosto net slov 🙊 Daže ne verilosь, čto igra proйdёt s takim sčёtom ⚽️💨 Tak deržatь rebяta ✊🏻 P.S. Esli sbornaя vыigraet v matče Rossiя 🇷🇺 Urugvaй 🇺🇾, čem Vas poradovatь? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 Congratulations to our team 🇷🇺 Simply no words 🙊 It was not even believed that the game would be played with such a score⚽💨 Keep it up guys ✊🏻 P.S. If the national team wins the match Russia 🇷🇺 Uruguay 🇺🇾, so how can I make you happy? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #futbol #sbornaяrossii #russiachampion #pobeda #winner #ball# mяč #model #bolelьщiki #body #čempionatmirapofutbolu2018