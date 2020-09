Ovo je omiljeni doručak Megan Markl – pravi se za pet minuta (foto)

View this post on Instagram

"You need to know that you're enough—a mantra that has now ingrained itself so deeply within me that not a day goes by without hearing it chime in my head. That five pounds lost won't make you happier, that more makeup won't make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire, 'You complete me,' frankly, isn't true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are." – Meghan