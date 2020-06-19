Pamela Anderson pozirala potpuno gola u reklami (foto)

View this post on Instagram

💋 Pamela Anderson x Ashoka Paris 💋 La Pamela Box est en précommande ! Rendez-vous sur notre site www.ashokaparis.com pour découvrir cette merveille réalisée en collaboration avec Pamela Anderson. Sa matière extérieure est en Apple Skin 🍎🍎🍎 , matière biosourcée et révolutionnaire réalisée à partir de déchets de pommes. Sa doublure intérieure "lips" reprend les lèvres stylisées de Pamela, ainsi que son slogan "Résiste !" fil conducteur de son inspiration. Elle est confectionnée à partir de bouteilles de plastique recyclées. Disponible en 4 couleurs intenses, noir, nude, terracotta et rouge, la Pamela Box se dote de 3 compartiments intérieurs, 2 poches dont une zippée et une poche arrière extérieure. Le petit plus : un duo de bandoulières, l'une ajustable en Apple Skin sur laquelle est embossé un message engagé, l'autre en Apple skin et chaîne laiton doré. Une part des ventes de la collection ira à la Pamela Anderson Foundation. The Pamela Box is on pre-order! Visit our website ashokaparis.com to discover this beautiful collaboration with Pamela Anderson. Its outside fabric is Apple Skin 🍎, a revolutionary biosourced material made from apple waste. Its Pop Art inner lining is made from recycled plastic bottles. Available in 4 intense colours, black, nude, terracotta and red, the Pamela Box has 3 inner compartments, 2 pockets, one of which is zipped, and a back outside pocket. As a bonus: a duo of shoulder straps, one adjustable in Apple Skin on which a committed message is embossed, the other in Apple skin and golden brass chain. Pre-order the bags on www.ashokaparis.com. A part of the sales of the collection will go to the Pamela Anderson Foundation.