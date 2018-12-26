Pet slavnih parova koji će se (verovatno) venčati 2019. (foto)
Iako je bila i u znaku razvoda, 2018. je bila i u znaku veridbi, što znači da ćemo u 2019. imati mnogo svadbi poznatih.
Ovo su samo neki slavni parovi koji će se, po svemu sudeći, venčati sledeće godine.
1. Džastin Biber i Hejli Boldvin
Njih dvoje tehnički su već venčani, ali navodno za sledeću godinu planiraju veliku, tradicionalniju svadbu.
2. Kajli Džener i Travis Skot
Iako se već nazivaju ‘mužićem i ženicom’, svadbu planiraju za sledeću godinu. Valjda… Rekli su da će to biti uskoro, pa pretpostavljamo.
3. Debi Rajan i Džoš Dan
My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his forever dude. He does things well, and right. His timing has pressed us and never failed us. He’s sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy, and his family is endlessly warm and delightful and are such champions. I have two parents and a brother; they’re superheroes and they’re my home. They’ve been the only thing that moves my needle with the fierceness of deep empathy. I have never found that out in the world. I guess I figured it wasn’t a connection you could stumble upon, only something you could only be born into. Falling in love with joshua was discovering it in the wild. Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated. He is where all the voices narrow into one sound. My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.
Muzičar iz grupe 21 Pilots imao je pre samo dva dana najbolji mogući božićni poklon za mladu glumicu – verenički prsten. Par je u vezi još od 2013. godine, a verovatno za narednu godinu planiraju romantično venčanje.
4. Lady Gaga i Kristijan Karino
Heyllo Good People! Hari ini kita udah nyiapin sejumlah informasi menarik nih buat kalian semua😁 . Ada kabar bahagia niiih datengnya dari Lady Gaga yang konfirmasi pertunangannya dengan Christian Carino. Yeeaayy, selamat yaa!🤗 . Ada juga kabar kolaborasi Zion-T x Seulgi Red Velvet dengan single “Hello Tutorial”. Kiwkiiwww!😍 . Nah, kalo yang satu ini sih kabar buruk Good People. Yakni kabar batalnya pertunangan Ariana Grande dengan komedian Pete Davidson. Ga tanggung-tanggung, Ariana pun mengembalikan cincin pertunangan senilai Rp 1,5 M😱 . Seperti biasaaa, semuanya hanya akan tersaji di Good Afternoon jam 3 sore nanti! . @goodafternoon_net @netnediatama #goodafternoonNET #netmediatama #NET #nettv #ladygagachristiancarino #ladygaga #ziontxseulgi #redvelvet #kpop #kpopers #korea #arianagrandebataltunangan #arianagrande #petedavidson
Pevačica se prošle godine u tajnosti verila za agenta, a možda će u 2019. naći vremena i za venčanje.
5. Sofi Tarner i Džo Džonas
Iako se baš i ne žure sa svadbom jer su vereni duže od godinu dana, možda ih brak njegovog brata i Prijanke Čopre podstakne da i oni uskoro stanu na ludi kamen.