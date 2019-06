Princ Hari je imao kratku aferu s ovom lepoticom nakon što je upoznao Megan (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Prince Harry ‘had brief Romance with Model after he met Meghan Markle’ New report claims Prince Harry had a brief romance with a model after he met Meghan Markle. In a book written by Angela Levin titled ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex and the former Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin crossed paths at a party and hit it off. Prince Harry reportedly bombarded Sarah with texts after their meeting but wouldn’t commit, the royal author claims. Ms Levin told The Express: “During the very early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin. “They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling.” According to a friend of the model, Harry and Sarah got on well but were “quite different”, with clean-living Sarah not too big a drinker. Sarah, who has modelled for publications including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, is a successful nutritionist. She has a two year HND in human nutrition from Oxford College and practices at London’s exclusive ROC Harley Street Clinic… _____________________________________ Link in Bio #lucipost #trending #viral #blog #blogger #nigeria #naija #naijanews #nigerianews #worldnews #meghanmarkle #princeharry #princeharryandmeghan #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #sarahannmacklin #sarahann