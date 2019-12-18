Tuga: Uginuo pas koji je igrao u hit seriji (video, foto)

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was. He entered my life when he was 10 weeks old and melted my heart immediately. He was beautiful, smart, loving, gentle, happy and extremely talented. He would pull me on set with his tail wagging because he truly enjoyed working. In my 26+ years of being a professional animal trainer Cosmo was one that took residence in my soul and nothing will ever replace him. He loved playing ball with his Golden brothers Lunar & Rocket, chasing bubbles and working with the wonderful cast of Fuller House. Many treasured experiences and memories of him and truly blessed to have had him in my life. Everyday working with and living with him was pure joy. Thank you to all of the cast and crew of Fuller House and his fans for loving him deeply. You are in my heart forever my sweet boy ❤️🐾. @fullerhouse @eliasharger @jodiesweetin @candacecbure @andreabarber @juanpablodipace @soni_nicole @johnbrotherton @messitttwins @michaelcampion @hagenboo @scottweinger @dcoulier @ashleyjliao @marlasokoloff