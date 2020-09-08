Zašto Kejt Midlton na svakoj fotografiji ispada savršeno (foto)
Kate Midlton često je u situacijama u kojima je fotografišu sa svih strana, ali ona nikad ne deluje nespretno ili čudno na fotografijama, zbog toga to su njene poze i pokreti uvežbani do detalja.
Mika Mejer, stručnjak za protokole i ponašanje u javnosti, objasnila je zašto je to tako i šta to Kejt zapravo radi.
– Kate uvek ima malu torbicu, taj način nošenja zovemo Kembridž. Naime, bitno je da je drži s dve ruke, a pritom se prsti drže nadole. Ova poza je odlična i kad ne znate šta bi s rukama, a pogotovo kada ste nervozni – istakla je Meje.
Kejt, naime, često stoji pred kamerama i sama činjenica da je deo kraljevske porodice ima niz pravila koja su razrađena do detalja, pa i način na koji stoji.
Iako mnogi malu ‘klač’ torbicu nose ispod ramena, Majerova ističe da to nije poželjno.
– Ovu pozu Kejt koristi kad hoda, stoji ili priča s nekim. Ključno je da torbicu držite s obje ruke, a ne jednom – otkrila je za The Dejli Mejl.
