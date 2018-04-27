najveća internet zajednica u Srbiji već 19 godina

 

Domaći komarci su užasni, a tek da vidite ovo čudovište od 11 cm (foto)

U avgustu prošle godine kineski nučnici otkrili su ogromnog komarca iz vrste Holorusia mikado. Ovi komarci spadaju u najveće na svetu, a umesto krvi, piju nektar.

Primerak koji su pronašli najveći je otkriveni sa rasponom krila od 11 centimetara i telom od pet cm. Prosečni komarci iz te vrste imaju raspon krila od osam centimetara.

Ogromnog komarca pronašli su na planini Qingcheng i biće izložen u Muzeju Zapadne Kine u gradu Čengdu.

