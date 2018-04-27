Domaći komarci su užasni, a tek da vidite ovo čudovište od 11 cm (foto)
U avgustu prošle godine kineski nučnici otkrili su ogromnog komarca iz vrste Holorusia mikado. Ovi komarci spadaju u najveće na svetu, a umesto krvi, piju nektar.
This #Jurassic era looking mosquito was found in Mount Qingcheng in Chengdu; which is in China. This thing is huge. They claim it doesn’t drink blood but feeds on nectar. I don’t care what they say I wouldn’t even want to take the chance on being around it. I wouldn’t even try to kill it because if I swung a shoe and missed it would be over for me 😨 #Mosquito, #Bizarre, #Weird, #Scary, #China
Primerak koji su pronašli najveći je otkriveni sa rasponom krila od 11 centimetara i telom od pet cm. Prosečni komarci iz te vrste imaju raspon krila od osam centimetara.
The super-sized insect belongs to the Holorusa mikado species, the largest mosquito family in the world. With a five cm long body and a wingspan of 11.15cm, the mosquito is ten times longer than an average mosquito. The insect is also a third longer than the average holorusia mikado species. Zhao Li, curator of the Insect Museum of West China discovered the insect last August in Qincheng Mountain, within the Sichuan province. #mosquito #animal #invention #measurements
Slični tekstovi
Ogromnog komarca pronašli su na planini Qingcheng i biće izložen u Muzeju Zapadne Kine u gradu Čengdu.