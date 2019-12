Preminuo slavni muzičar i glumac, poznat kao „sedmi Pajtonovac“ (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Neil Innes passed away today at the age of 75. I had the privilege to meet him a couple years ago and he was a genuinely nice and funny man. He is best know for his work with the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band, The Rutles, and also his work with Monty Python. RIP Neil. #neilinnes #rip #montypython #therutles #bonzodogdoodahband