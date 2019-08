Prelepo: Mladencima se tokom prvog plesa pridružio neko veoma poseban (video)

Newlyweds, dog share first dance

THIS IS ADORABLE! Typically, a newlywed's first dance is reserverd only for the bride and groom. But when Seth and Nicole Funden hit the dance floor they were joined by their fur baby, Eva. 👰🐶🤵 DETAILS: http://bit.ly/30ubtfkVIDEO: Selena Mercedes

Gepostet von FOX 29 am Freitag, 23. August 2019