Baš jeftino: 10 gradova koje možete posetiti za malo novca (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Palace of Parliament ⚖️ 📸: @calinrazvan The incredible structure was built over 13 years from 1984 with more than 700 architects.🏗️ It was a symbol of the communist regime in Romania, and built by dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu to house his government.🇷🇴 It is the second largest administrative building in the world, after the Pentagon and has more than 3,000 rooms across 330,000 sq m.😱