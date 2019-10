Jezivo: Grad u kojem na kalendarima još uvek piše 1692. godina (foto)

View this post on Instagram

“I'm sorry, Emily. I had to wait three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle.” • You might recognize the Pioneer Village in Salem as the home of Thackery Binx and Emily in Hocus Pocus! Pioneer Village, was created in 1930 as the set for a play, held in Forest River Park in Salem, Massachusetts. Audience members sat in the park and watched the re-creation of what Salem, Massachusetts may have looked like in June, 1630 upon the arrival of John Winthrop and the families of Thomas Dudley and Simon Bradstreet, including America's first published poet of significance, Anne Bradstreet, daughter of Thomas and wife of Simon. The set was meant to be temporary, but the City of Salem and all of Essex County, Massachusetts had fallen in love with it so it was saved from re-development. Salem Pioneer Village, the first living history museum in the United States, opened in June, 1930.