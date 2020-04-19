Ovo je teško gledati: Žene ošišale muževe tokom izolacije – bolje da nisu (foto)
Sa svakom nedeljom koja prolazi muškarci su na sve većim mukama. Kosa nemilice raste, frizeri ne rade, a ruke njihovih supruga ne ulivaju poverenje.
Ovi muškarci nadali su se najboljem pa su se prepustili rukama svojih lepših polovina, kćeri i unuka. I zažalili.
Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8
— LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020
#CoronaHaircut #covidhaircut
Got my 7 year granddaughter to cut my hair.
At least looking like a leper from behind people are keeping 2 meters away 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1nXwvNZtOx
— JL (@kyr10) April 7, 2020
gave my man a quarantine fade 💖 pic.twitter.com/bHi6O7msOD
— badgirlkiki (@badgirIkiki) April 8, 2020
Ok @MikailiR decided to give himself a haircut. The bold spots you see in the picture are chunks of hair he somehow cut out. The front view is too traumatic to share in these difficult times pic.twitter.com/RSS3RYKmf9
— Marina (@BokoniMarina) April 8, 2020
Do NOT cut your husbands hair. No matter how much he begs you. Nothing good can happen. Especially if you make him look like Moe from the three stooges. I’m sorry honey. #CoronaHaircut pic.twitter.com/xdqAdjkt05
— Laura Laser (@lauralaser) April 5, 2020
This was my mother’s attempt at a fade… prayers to all the men getting home haircuts during quarantine. #quarantinehaircut pic.twitter.com/MmfKH5mhiD
— Brittany Mockbee (@bmockbee) April 6, 2020
U problemima su i žene, i to ne samo zbog kose. Njihovi nekada savršeno uređeni nokti danas nisu baš reprezentativni.
Quarantine have me doing my own acrylic nails since all nail salons are closed😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/oZyVV2xv2N
— jasmine (@jaasminelopezz) March 23, 2020
quarantine nails on fleek <3 pic.twitter.com/SVlAImc5mJ
— stupid baby (@sleepyvrgo) April 9, 2020
Tried to do my own acrylic nails. Dear lord please let this all be over soon so I can get this fixed. pic.twitter.com/lXlOKDxpYL
— ale misses the mets (@AleLarios15) March 23, 2020
(Sputnjik)