U trendu

Ovo je teško gledati: Žene ošišale muževe tokom izolacije – bolje da nisu (foto)

A. J.

Sa svakom nedeljom koja prolazi muškarci su na sve većim mukama. Kosa nemilice raste, frizeri ne rade, a ruke njihovih supruga ne ulivaju poverenje.

Ovi muškarci nadali su se najboljem pa su se prepustili rukama svojih lepših polovina, kćeri i unuka. I zažalili.

U problemima su i žene, i to ne samo zbog kose. Njihovi nekada savršeno uređeni nokti danas nisu baš reprezentativni.

(Sputnjik)