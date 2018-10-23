Slavna glumica otkrila da je teško bolesna: Više ne može ni da hoda bez štapa (foto, video)
Glumica Selma Bler podelila je sa javnošću tužnu vest da boluje od multipla skleroze.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.
Zvezda filma „Okrutne namere“ je na svom Instagramu napisala da joj je bolest dijagnostifikovana u avgustu ove godine, ali da već deceniju i po oseća simptome. Tokom posete lekaru zbog, kako se činilo, uklještenog nerva, pala je i tada je uspostavljena dijagnoza koje se pribojavala.
– Imam multipla sklerozu. Invalid sam. Ponekad padnem. Stvari mi ispadaju iz ruku. Pamtim kao kroz maglu…, a moja leva strana traži uputstvo od pokvarenog GPS-a za smer kretanja. Godinama sam imala simptome, ali nisam ih shvatala ozbiljno sve dok nisam pala pred prijateljem koji me naterao da odem na pregled. Mislila sam da je reč o ukleštenju nerva. Od ove neizlečive bolesti verovatno bolujem najmanje 15 godina – napisala je 46-godišnja glumica na Instagarmu.
Da joj je zdravastveno stanje vrlo pogoršano, osim štapa, dokazuje i njena nedavna izjava u kojoj je otkrila da joj kostimografkinja Alisa Svanson za novu seriju ‘Another Life’ oblači panstalone, jer sama to ne može.
– Briljantna kostimografkinja ne samo da je dizajnirala odeću koju ću nositi u novoj Netflixovoj seriji, već brižno navlači pantalone na moje noge, majice preko glave, zakopčava dugmad na kaputu i nudi rame da se na njega oslonim. Imam multiplu sklerozu – napisala je Selma.
U poslednje vreme ima i veću potrebu za snom, ali ne želi da spava već da se igra sa svojim sinom.
– Čeznem za snom, ali ne spavam jer želim da šetam ulicom i jašem konja. Imam MS, ali sam O.K.- dodala je na kraju.