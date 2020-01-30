Oglasila se Kobijeva supruga i porukom rasplakala planetu (foto)
Supruga tragično preminulog američkog košarkaša Kobija Brajanta, Vanesa, tri dana nakon što su njen suprug i 13-godišnja ćerka Đijana poginuli u padu helikoptera, prekinula je tišinu i na Instagramu napisala da je potpuno skrhana gubitkom.
Vanesa Brajant je uz post objavila porodičnu fotografiju na kojoj se nalazi sa Kobijem i sve četiri njihove ćerke – Đianom, koja je poginula sa ocem, najstarijom Natalijom (17), Bjankom (3) i najmlađom Kapri, koja je rođena u junu prošle godine, prenosi Rojters.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Vanesi snagu za život daju tri ćerkice, sa njima će čuvati večno sećanje na Kobija i Đijanu. Njeno pismo prenosimo u celosti.
– Moje devojčice i ja želimo da zahvalimo milionima ljudima koji su pokazali podršku i ljubav u ovim strašnim trenucima. Hvala vam na molitvama, one su nam definitivno bile potrebne. Mi smo potpuno razoreni ovim gubitkom mog divnog supruga, Kobija, divnog oca naše dece, i moje predivne, slatke Đijane. Pune ljubavi, bistre i divne ćerke, neverovatne sestre Natalije, Bjanke i Kapri.
Njen instagram profil je pre toga bio zaključan, a sada je otvoren.
Jedan od najboljih NBA igrača svih vremena Kobi Brajant i njegova 13-ogodišnja ćerka Đijana poginuli su u helikopterskoj nesreći u Kalabasasu, u Kaliforniji, a sa njima je u tom trenutku bilo još sedmoro ljudi.
Istraga o nesreći je još u toku.
