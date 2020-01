Teniser izgubio živce: Bacio reket 10 puta po terenu i besneo na sudiju (video)

Denis Šapovalov bio je jedan od favorita ovogodišnjeg Australijan opena, ali je morao da spakuje kofere već posle prvog kola.

Fucsovics grabs the third set by the score of 6-1 and now leads by two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov.

Earlier in the set, Shapovalov got quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen

