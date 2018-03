Eksplozija u Londonu (foto, video)

U Romfordu, u severoistočnom delu Londona, odjeknula je eksplozija čiji je uzrok zasad nepoznat, a iz predostrožnosti su evakuisane okolne zgrade, javljaju britanski mediji.

Police have confirmed an explosion at a post office in #HaroldHill was gas related

Emergency services were called just before 1.30pm to reports of an explosion in Farnham Road

No one was injured in the incident and all cordons have now been lifted. pic.twitter.com/N82Nowq9JS

— Time 107.5 (@Time1075_fm) March 4, 2018