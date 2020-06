Jak zemljotres pogodio Tursku (video)

Tri osobe povređene su u zemljotresu jačine 5,7 stepeni koji je danas pogodio istočni deo Turske. Usledio je i naknadni potres jačine 4,7 stepeni Rihtera.

5.9 or 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Bingol province in eastern Turkey. I am in Erzurum province around 2.5 hours driving from Karliova town the center of the earthquake. I have my camera with me, any media organization interested, I can go to Karliova town and report from there. pic.twitter.com/2HZDUXxhSc

Zemljotres je registrovan u provinciji Bingul, oko 17.30 sati, a treslo se i u susednim provincijama Erzurum, Muš, Elazig i Dijarbakir.

According the info we have so far, in the Karliova earthquake in Bingol province in eastern Turkey, at least in two villages several houses collapsed and at least 9 people injured. In another area 3 security members injured after their booth collapsed.pic.twitter.com/ANXRmmlUwr

— Memet Aksakal (Eng) (@Fixer_Turkey) June 14, 2020