Najmanje dvoje ljudi preživelo kobni let, otkrivene poslednje reči pilota (video)

Putnički avion Pakistan International Airlinesa srušio se danas u Karačiju tokom leta iz Lahorea. Radi se o avionu Airbus A320.

PK8303’s nose was up and landing gear seems to have been deployed as it’s last moments were caught by a CCTV camera installed on a roof in the Karachi residential neighbourhood it crashed in – pilots seemed to have been doing their best to land the plane pic.twitter.com/2CGA3zyCMl

— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) May 22, 2020