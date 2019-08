Od Klintona do Trampa – sve teorije zavere o smrti Džefrija Epstina (foto)

Samo nekoliko sati nakon što je američki milijarder Džefri Epstin pronađen mrtav u ćeliji, internet je preplavljen brojnim neproverenim tvrdnjama o uzroku smrti ovog, do skoro nedodirljivog biznismen.

Neither Clinton nor Trump are implicated in the Epstein indictment but-

If Clinton was found to have abused girls w/Epstein, his base would reject him.

If Trump, shown here, was found to have abused girls w/Epstein, his base would reject the findings.pic.twitter.com/mK8XlvoGjh

— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 11, 2019