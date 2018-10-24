Lepa i bez šminke? Bivša manekenka u 64. godini izgleda OVAKO (foto)
Kristi Brinkli nekada je bila supermodel, a danas fantastično izgleda i u 64. godini. Objavila je fotografiju bez šminke i jasno je da je prirodna lepotica.
Maple and I are here to remind you that even on your day off, and even on a cloudy day, you have to feed your skin inside and out! For me that means every morning it’s @biosil_usa for hair skin and nails ( in fact good for all your moving parts joints heart ❤️) and my own Recapture 360 Day which also encourages the production of your own collagen and elastin and protects your skin outdoors And INDOORS! And at night it’s one more @biosil_usa and Recapture Night Cream full of special peptides that work with your body’s circadian rhythms! #brinkleybeautytip @brinkleybeauty #dayoffvibes #maplesugarbrinkley doing her best Miley Cyrus 😘
U opisu fotografije napisala je: „Ovde sam da bih vas podsetilia da čak i kada je dan završen, ili je čak oblačan i tmuran, morate da nahranite svoju kožu iznutra i spolja.“
Ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecological cancers. It’s the 5th leading cause of death from cancer amongst American women. Women’s risks are decreased by pregnancy, breastfeeding and oral contraceptive use and by @ocrfa OCRFA it’s the largest global charity funding ovarian cancer research. OCRFA supports scientific research as it relates to causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and funding a cure. So I think they are pretty wonderful! And look at all the companies who agree and they are all here with bargains for you! And your dollars will go a long way in the hands of @ocrfa #today #pier17
Ona neguje svoje lice i telo i deli savete o nezi na Instagramu.
Možda je ključ njene mladolikosti to što je vegetarijanka.
Kristi pije dosta tečnosti, a jutro započinje sa toplom vodom i limunom.
Nekada je koristila i filtere i botoks, ali se odlučila za kvalitetnu kozmetiku.
More Good News! Hey Ontario! I’m Bringing my Bellissima to You! And THAT’S a great reason to raise a glass and celebrate! Catch me on your morning shows on Friday and I’ll be in Toronto with a Tasting and bottle signing on Saturday! I will add more details here when I get them! But YAY! 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🍾🎉🍁🍂 #canada #ontario #toronto #bellissimaprosecco #organicprosecco #certifiedvegan #veganprosecco #allnaturalprosecco #brutdoc #werethegrapest plus I can’t wait to see #fallcolors #celebrate #cheers! #jonimitchell @jonimitchell @lornemichaelssnl @amypoehlersmartgirls 🍁🍂 photo by @gianandreadistefano