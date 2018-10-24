U trendu

Lepa i bez šminke? Bivša manekenka u 64. godini izgleda OVAKO (foto)

M. P.

Kristi Brinkli nekada je bila supermodel, a danas fantastično izgleda i u 64. godini. Objavila je fotografiju bez šminke i jasno je da je prirodna lepotica.

U opisu fotografije napisala je: „Ovde sam da bih vas podsetilia da čak i kada je dan završen, ili je čak oblačan i tmuran, morate da nahranite svoju kožu iznutra i spolja.“

Ona neguje svoje lice i telo i deli savete o nezi na Instagramu.

Možda je ključ njene mladolikosti to što je vegetarijanka.

Kristi pije dosta tečnosti, a jutro započinje sa toplom vodom i limunom.

Nekada je koristila i filtere i botoks, ali se odlučila za kvalitetnu kozmetiku.

