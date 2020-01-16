U trendu

Princ Hari obratio se javnosti prvi put nakon skandala (video)

M. P.

Još uvek zakoniti vojvoda od Saseksa, Hari, obratio se javnosti prvi put od drame koja potresa Veliku Britaniju i kraljevsku porodicu nakon što su on i njegova supruga Megan Markl odlučili da se finansijski osamostale.

Naime, na zvaničnom Instagram kanalu vojvode i vojvotkinje od Saseksa objavljeno je video obraćanje princa Harija, a tema su sportske igre.

Iako se nalaze u jeku drame, Hari je nastavio sa svojim obavezama, a na društvenim mrežama je govorio o „Inviktus“ igrama koje su međunarodni adaptivni multi-sportski događaj čiji osnivač je upravo princ Hari, preneo je Blic.

U njima ranjeni, povređeni ili bolesni pripadnici osoblja oružanih službi i veterani pokazuju svetu za šta su sposbni u nizu adaptivnih sportova, u rasponu od košarke u invalidskim kolicima do veslanja u zatvorenom.

Princ Hari je i sam 10 godina služio u oružanim snagama, a ovaj put je imao i jasnu poruku.

„Nadam se da su svi u Nemačkoj spremni za neverovatnu nedelju sporta. Ne sumnjam da će se nemačka javnost naći iza ovih igara i da svaki takmičar može očekivati srdačnu dobrodošlicu – rekao je Hari u obraćanju.

Ovaj video je za samo pola sata pogledalo pola miliona ljudi.

View this post on Instagram

Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

(Tanjug)

