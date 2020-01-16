Princ Hari obratio se javnosti prvi put nakon skandala (video)
Još uvek zakoniti vojvoda od Saseksa, Hari, obratio se javnosti prvi put od drame koja potresa Veliku Britaniju i kraljevsku porodicu nakon što su on i njegova supruga Megan Markl odlučili da se finansijski osamostale.
Naime, na zvaničnom Instagram kanalu vojvode i vojvotkinje od Saseksa objavljeno je video obraćanje princa Harija, a tema su sportske igre.
Iako se nalaze u jeku drame, Hari je nastavio sa svojim obavezama, a na društvenim mrežama je govorio o „Inviktus“ igrama koje su međunarodni adaptivni multi-sportski događaj čiji osnivač je upravo princ Hari, preneo je Blic.
U njima ranjeni, povređeni ili bolesni pripadnici osoblja oružanih službi i veterani pokazuju svetu za šta su sposbni u nizu adaptivnih sportova, u rasponu od košarke u invalidskim kolicima do veslanja u zatvorenom.
Princ Hari je i sam 10 godina služio u oružanim snagama, a ovaj put je imao i jasnu poruku.
„Nadam se da su svi u Nemačkoj spremni za neverovatnu nedelju sporta. Ne sumnjam da će se nemačka javnost naći iza ovih igara i da svaki takmičar može očekivati srdačnu dobrodošlicu – rekao je Hari u obraćanju.
Ovaj video je za samo pola sata pogledalo pola miliona ljudi.
Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
(Tanjug)