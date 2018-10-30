Razbesnela fanove: Poznata glumica PRETERALA sa botoksom (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Pre-fight vampire glam. @monikablundermakeup @nickichestnut Thank you to everyone at the @ufc for being so accommodating, and to @wynnlasvegas for the fantastic service & the best wagyu steak I’ve had in a long time. Congratulations to Tony “dimples” Ferguson (that is his nickname, right? I know it’s something intimidating like that) on the win. I’ve never seen anyone get punched in the face in person before so…that was an intense initiation 😱 (emoji also captures the general mood for everything else that followed Saturday night)