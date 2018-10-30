U trendu

Razbesnela fanove: Poznata glumica PRETERALA sa botoksom (foto)

M. P.

Megan Foks je veoma atraktivna glumica i spada u jednu od najlepših žena sveta. Ipak, dobro je poznato da je imala estetske zahvate na sebi. Ovog puta je i preterala?

Glumica je razbesnela fanove fotografijama na Instagramu i odmah su počeli da komentarišu kako je preterala sa zahvatima.

Šta vi mislite?

