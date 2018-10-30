Razbesnela fanove: Poznata glumica PRETERALA sa botoksom (foto)
Megan Foks je veoma atraktivna glumica i spada u jednu od najlepših žena sveta. Ipak, dobro je poznato da je imala estetske zahvate na sebi. Ovog puta je i preterala?
Glumica je razbesnela fanove fotografijama na Instagramu i odmah su počeli da komentarišu kako je preterala sa zahvatima.
Šta vi mislite?
Pre-fight vampire glam. @monikablundermakeup @nickichestnut Thank you to everyone at the @ufc for being so accommodating, and to @wynnlasvegas for the fantastic service & the best wagyu steak I’ve had in a long time. Congratulations to Tony “dimples” Ferguson (that is his nickname, right? I know it’s something intimidating like that) on the win. I’ve never seen anyone get punched in the face in person before so…that was an intense initiation 😱 (emoji also captures the general mood for everything else that followed Saturday night)